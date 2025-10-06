Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Allen has experienced the ultimate rollercoaster career since making his professional debut almost 13 years ago.

Now 33, the Doncaster fighter is riding the crest of a wave and is set to headline a show in Sheffield this weekend when he takes on dangerous heavyweight contender Arslanbek Makhmudov, live on DAZN.

Despite losing seven of his 33 fights, Allen is currently one of the most popular boxers in the country, with fans willing him on to make the most of his opportunity to burst onto the world stage.

But why is he so well-liked?

Here, we explore how Allen achieved cult hero status ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

Allen’s refreshing honesty

Almost every fighter looks to talk up their abilities, knowing it is one of the best ways to land the biggest fights.

Yet Allen has always been very realistic about how far he can go in boxing. He knows he is not a world-beater and has never claimed to be one.

Allen has sparred the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, and is fully aware he is a level below the elite fighters in boxing’s blue-riband division.

Ahead of his rematch with Johnny Fisher in May, Allen admitted he had found “the right level for me” and that proved to be the case as he struggled early on before knocking out his domestic rival.

In a sport full of big talkers and bluffers, Allen brings refreshing honesty to the table, which has helped him get the public on his side.

Dave Allen faces a pivotal fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov next

Opening up on mental health

Allen has been through some tough moments in the ring but has faced even greater challenges outside of it.

Over the years he has been very open about his mental health struggles, revealing how he has battled with depression and a gambling addiction since he was a teenager.

He has previously admitted to turning to self-harm and even attempting suicide during his lowest moments, but he has got his life back on track and made a success of his boxing career.

Speaking out on such a sensitive topic is difficult for anyone to do, but Allen has never shied away from talking about the demons he has faced.

Sharing his story is likely to have helped others who have experienced similar feelings, and Allen’s bravery in speaking about his mental health has earned him the love and respect of fans across the country.

Dave Allen has been open about his struggles

Persistence pays off

Boxing fans love a trier. Allen has had plenty of setbacks and could have walked away from boxing on countless occasions, but he keeps coming back for more.

He suffered consecutive losses against Dillian Whyte and Luis Ortiz in 2016, taking considerable punishment in the latter contest.

A disappointing defeat by Lenroy Thomas caused him to miss out on the Commonwealth title the following year, and his career appeared to be in tatters when he was on the end of a one-sided beating against Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka in 2018.

But Allen bounced back with four straight wins after that, a run that included him stopping former world champion Lucas Browne.

Allen’s strong run of form was brought to a shuddering halt by David Price when he had to be stretchered out of the ring in worrying scenes at the O2 Arena.

No one would have blamed Allen if he had retired at that point, but he worked his way back into contention with another run of wins before losing to Frazer Clarke in September 2023.

He was on the wrong end of a controversial decision against Johnny Fisher last year and could have felt sorry for himself.

But he took the immediate rematch and got the victory the second time around, knocking out Fisher in brutal fashion.

Allen has kept going when it would have been easier to quit and now he has is getting his reward as he prepares to headline in his hometown.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Viral knockouts

Fans need to see something from fighters that they can get behind. If a fighter loses every time they step in the ring, they are unlikely to build a fanbase.

Luckily for Allen, he has produced several memorable moments that have kept fans interested in his career.

Back in 2018, his career was at a crossroads after his loss to Yoka. Allen was thrown in with fellow Brit Nick Webb and offered very little in the opening exchanges of the contest.

However, just when the fight seemed to be getting away from him, Allen unleashed a huge right hand that left Webb slumped on the bottom rope and unable to continue. The viral knockout came on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s pay-per-view fight with Joseph Parker and got fans talking about Allen again.

The following year, Allen took a step up in competition as he went toe-to-toe with ex-world champion Lucas Browne.

Many expected Browne to have too much for Allen but the Brit stopped his Australian rival within three rounds with a devastating body shot.

And then there was this year’s rematch with Johnny Fisher. Allen tired his opponent out before dropping Fisher with a combination in the fifth round. Fisher got to his feet on unsteady legs and Allen landed a huge left hook to bring the contest to an abrupt end.

Allen has proved his durability over the years, and he can also dish out significant punishment. His ability to turn a fight on its head with one punch has kept fans tuning in whenever he enters the ring.

Can Allen reach the next level?

Allen’s humble and honest persona has endeared himself to fans and he is now set for a career-defining fight on Saturday night.

If he loses, he could choose to retire or drop back down to domestic level to target the British title.

But a victory could catapult him to the next level. Former world champion Deontay Wilder has been mentioned as a potential opponent, while Anthony Joshua is also looking for a dance partner ahead of his comeback in 2026.

Allen has always fallen short when taking on world-level fighters in the past, but he could finally change the narrative around his career if he can get past Makhmudov.

Should he get his hand raised this weekend, Allen could potentially take the giant leap from cult hero to genuine contender.

