Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Allen had given his prediction for a potential fight between Arslanbek Makhmudov and Anthony Joshua after losing to the towering Russian this past weekend.

“The White Rhino” struggled to get anything going against Makhmudov, who boxed to a tight gameplan, but he still predicted an easy night for “AJ” if he faces Makhmudov.

“I think I’d pick Joshua to beat him,” Allen told Boxing King Media. “I think Joshua will flatten him in a couple of rounds. But he’s a dangerous guy, though, so it’d be a good fight while it lasted.”

Makhmudov claimed a lopsided points victory against Allen despite having two points deducted for excessive holding.

He kept the “Doncaster De La Hoya” on the end of his long, stinging shots while not overcommitting or tiring himself out down the stretch, and smothered Allen’s work on the inside to carry him to victory.

open image in gallery Dave Allen was never quite able to deal enough damage to Arslanbek Makhmudov (right) ( Getty Images )

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

“He can box, he’s powerful. He was just a bit too good for me to be honest.” Allen said of Makhmudov. “A bit too big and a bit too good. It’s not as easy [to let your hands go] when you're in like that. He’s a powerful man; he can really punch. He’s really tough as well. I’m like a domestic level heavyweight, he’s a bit better than that.”

Makhmudov claimed his victory was the key for him to unlock the AJ fight.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua before his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in 2024 ( Getty Images )

“Anthony Joshua, where are you? I’m coming for you!" Makhmudov said post-fight to The Stomping Ground. “I’ve already spoken with him, and he gave me his word that he will fight me next year. I’m ready.”

Joshua is preparing to return to the ring for the first time since his brutal knockout loss to Daniel Dubois over a year ago and aims for a fight in early 2026.

He is looking to return against a fringe world-level heavyweight who poses enough threat for Joshua to get rid of his ring rust ahead of a big fight in the summer, and Makhmudov could be just the man he is looking for.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters. For pricing and more information, click here.