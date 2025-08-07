The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dave Allen makes surprise career announcement ahead of Arslanbek Makhmudov clash
Ahead of his fight with Makhmudov, Allen has opened up on his motivations for taking the fight and his plans for the future
Dave Allen has revealed that he intends to have one more fight if he beats Arslanbek Makhmudov on 11 October at the Sheffield Arena, and then retire.
Allen, 24-7-2 (19), told Sky Sports that he is motivated by his underdog status and that he will be 'really rich' if he beats Makhmudov, 20-2 (19), planning a swift exit from the sport after one more fight.
Allen said: “The motivation is I'll be really rich if I beat him. I’m not bothered by him, I just want to beat him, have another big fight and then hopefully chill out for the rest of my life. That’s the plan.”
When it was announced that Allen would take on the towering Makhmudov, it shocked many who thought he was going to take a run at the British title after his knockout win over Johnny Fisher.
But it seems he wants to prove himself on the world stage. Allen said that he performs better when he is expected to lose, believing he has the right style to beat a man like Makhmudov.
Allen explained: “I think I thrive off the underdog tag I’ve had most of my career; every time I’ve been expected to win, I get beat, I’m not very good with pressure. That’s why I picked Makhmudov: I think a lot of people will expect him to beat me, but I like that and I like to shock.
“I think I can beat him. I am the underdog, but I think I’ve got the right style to beat him.”
Makhmudov is coming off a mixed run of form. He is 2-2 in his last four fights, having lost to WBC interim champion Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello. But Allen believes the danger posed by his opponent will help him fulfil his dream of headlining and selling out the Sheffield Arena.
Allen said: “He’s big, dangerous, somebody that will help fill Sheffield Arena out, and if I beat him, it will send me on to big fights. I’m over the moon, it’s something I've always wanted to do.”
