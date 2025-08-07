Dave Allen makes surprise career announcement ahead of Arslanbek Makhmudov clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Allen has revealed that he intends to have one more fight if he beats Arslanbek Makhmudov on 11 October at the Sheffield Arena, and then retire.

Allen, 24-7-2 (19), told Sky Sports that he is motivated by his underdog status and that he will be 'really rich' if he beats Makhmudov, 20-2 (19), planning a swift exit from the sport after one more fight.

Allen said: “The motivation is I'll be really rich if I beat him. I’m not bothered by him, I just want to beat him, have another big fight and then hopefully chill out for the rest of my life. That’s the plan.”

When it was announced that Allen would take on the towering Makhmudov, it shocked many who thought he was going to take a run at the British title after his knockout win over Johnny Fisher.

open image in gallery Dave Allen (left) in action against Johnny Fisher ( Getty Images )

But it seems he wants to prove himself on the world stage. Allen said that he performs better when he is expected to lose, believing he has the right style to beat a man like Makhmudov.

Allen explained: “I think I thrive off the underdog tag I’ve had most of my career; every time I’ve been expected to win, I get beat, I’m not very good with pressure. That’s why I picked Makhmudov: I think a lot of people will expect him to beat me, but I like that and I like to shock.

“I think I can beat him. I am the underdog, but I think I’ve got the right style to beat him.”

Makhmudov is coming off a mixed run of form. He is 2-2 in his last four fights, having lost to WBC interim champion Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello. But Allen believes the danger posed by his opponent will help him fulfil his dream of headlining and selling out the Sheffield Arena.

Allen said: “He’s big, dangerous, somebody that will help fill Sheffield Arena out, and if I beat him, it will send me on to big fights. I’m over the moon, it’s something I've always wanted to do.”

