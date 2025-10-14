Dave Allen considering dramatic career move after Arslanbek Makhmudov loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Allen is contemplating dropping down in weight and pursuing a world title after his defeat by Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Fighting in front of a sold-out home crowd of 10,000 at the Sheffield Arena, Allen put in a spirited performance against the towering Makhmudov, only to be comfortably beaten on points.

Now with a record of 24-8-2 (19 KOs), the ‘White Rhino’ wants to continue boxing - and might even lose weight to campaign in boxing’s freshest division, bridgerweight.

Allen’s fellow Brit Lawrence Okolie briefly held the bridgerweight title in 2024, and now the “White Rhino” is contemplating an assault on the embryonic weight class.

He posted on his Instagram: “Yes 16st (224lb) is a possibility.

“Yes it would be hard work and yes it would require me making weight. But just like for all fighters at all weights who make weight, it would be difficult and it would be a first for me. It would be hard but it’s definitely on the table for me.”

The 224lb-limit bridgerweight division was implemented by the WBC to fill the gap between large heavyweights and cruiserweights, with fighters in boxing’s most glamorous division often weighing over 40lb heavier than the cruiserweight limit of 200lb.

Currently just the WBC and WBA recognise the fledgling division, with Kevin Lerena and Muslim Gadzhimagomedov the respective world champions of the sanctioning bodies. Allen weighed 259lb for his fight with Makhmudov, meaning he would have to cut 35lb in order to compete at bridgerweight. The lightest weight Allen has fought at was 232lb for his debut against Rolandas Cesna in 2012.

Despite admitting that he was ‘not good enough’ in the immediate aftermath of his loss to Makhmudov, Allen stated that he still had the boxing bug. In fact, the 33-year-old is keen to be back in the ring before the end of 2025, looking for an immediate bounceback after the eighth loss of his career.

He continued: "After the fight I thought 'oh that might do me,' but I messaged Eddie 10 minutes ago saying 'let's get something in before the end of the year.'

"Mad isn't it? It's a hard game to leave alone. I'm in agony now, not the best at boxing but I enjoy it. I like to compete, I love it and would do it every day if I could."

