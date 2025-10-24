Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Allen has set his sights on a potential clash with heavyweight contender Zhilei Zhang next year.

Allen fell short in his homecoming fight earlier this month when he was outpointed by Arslanbek Makhmudov in front of 9,000 fans in Sheffield.

But his promoter, Eddie Hearn, wants him to return to the Sheffield Arena in 2026 after a tune-up fight in January to take on a big name.

Allen wants to test himself against the best, and has named Zhang, who knocked out Deontay Wilder last year after previously sharing the ring with Joseph Parker, as his ideal opponent.

“What about Zhilei Zhang?” Allen asked during a joint-interview with Hearn on iFL TV. “If I could pick anyone I’d pick Zhilei Zhang. That’s who I would pick.”

open image in gallery Zhilei Zhang (left) finished Deontay Wilder with two right hooks ( Getty Images )

Hearn was initially taken aback by Allen’s suggestion but quickly came around to the idea.

“You know what, you’ve got a great chance against Zhang,” Hearn responded. “Do you know why? Because you’ve got a great chin.

“We did collectively think that Makhmudov would fade. But Zhang would a million per cent fade.”

Allen replied: “Let’s get Zhang over then. Sorted.”

Hearn was fully on board, adding: “That would be massive. I’m up for that.”

Zhang has only lost three of his 31 professional fights, but two of those defeats have come in his last three outings.

He was beaten on points by Parker in March 2024, despite knocking the New Zealander down twice.

The Chinese star returned to stop Wilder inside five rounds three months later but was then knocked out himself by Agit Kabayel in February 2025.

Zhang has not fought since and is now 42, with Allen and Hearn seemingly believing they could be getting him at just the right time.

However, Zhang does have 22 knockouts to his name and would likely be considered the favourite to beat Allen after consistently operating at world level in recent years.

