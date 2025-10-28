David Adeleye reacts to Moses Itauma fight rumours amid hunt for next opponent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Adeleye has given an honest response to the rumours that he could potentially fight heavyweight phenom Moses Itauma.

The former British champion was open to the domestic dust-up as he hopes to get back to winning ways on December 19 in Nigeria, after losing to Filip Hrgovic on the undercard of Itauma vs Dillian Whyte in August.

“[I] don’t mind,” Adeleye told Boxing News. “It goes back to what the management, agents and lawyers say. I would say yes to anyone.”

The former British champion took a big step up in fighting Hrgovic and felt the consequences on the night, suffering a knockdown on the way to a lopsided points loss to the Croatian.

But he gave a good account of himself and is set to fight again in Nigeria in December.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Adeleye would be the first man to willingly step up and face Itauma since he knocked out Whyte in the first round in August.

Itauma was initially scheduled to top the bill of a fight card on December 13 in Manchester, but failed to nail down an opponent.

( Getty Images )

Adeleye and Michael Hunter were front-runners before the WBA ordered their ‘Regular’ champion, Kubrat Pulev, to face Itauma.

But at the last second, Pulev announced he would face Murat Gassiev instead, seemingly after his voluntary defence period had lapsed. Promoter Frank Warren subsequently revealed that Itauma will no longer fight in December and will instead pursue his right as mandatory challenger for Pulev.

So while Adeleye is scheduled to fight on December 19, alongside headliner Lawrence Okolie, it will not be against Itauma. But the possibility remains for him to be the latest to try and stop the rising star in 2026.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Watch Buatsi vs. Parker live on DAZN

Joshua Buatsi vs. Zach Parker is live on DAZN this Saturday night, November 1. Watch the fight and whole card with a DAZN subscription. Annual and monthly options available, click here for pricing and options.