David Benavidez reveals stance on potential Terence Crawford super-fight

Light heavyweight world champion David Benavidez has shut down rumours that he could face new super middleweight king Terence Crawford.

Crawford jumped up two weight classes to become a five-division champion by beating Canelo Alvarez on points last month.

He is now competing just one weight class below the undefeated Benavidez, who previously held a title at 168lbs.

With Crawford considering his future in the sport, Benavidez has emerged as a potential future opponent, but the WBC light heavyweight titlist has ruled out the possibility of moving back down to super middleweight for a super-fight with the pound-for-pound No 1.

open image in gallery David Benavidez (centre) has ruled out fighting Terence Crawford ( Getty Images )

“I have no interest in fighting Crawford,” Benavidez told Fight Hub TV. “I have no interest in going down to 168.

“It would be dope winning all the titles but I’m way past that at 168. I wouldn’t even go down to 168 for Canelo, and I’m just being real with you.”

Crawford won his first championship belt down at 135lbs and has since moved up over two stones in weight to prove his greatness.

Benavidez feels the 38-year-old American deserves to be recognised as one of the best to ever lace up a pair of gloves following his career-best win over Canelo.

Benavidez added: “I want to give him his flowers. He’s a great fighter. There’s no other fighters coming up from 147 to beat a type of fighter like Canelo at 168.

“Crawford, he’s one of the great fighters of all time. I’m not saying I’m scared of Crawford or whatever, but Crawford is the man at 168, that’s his weight class. I’m done with 168.”

Benavidez will be back in action next month when he defends his title against Britain’s Anthony Yarde, live on DAZN.

Rather than moving down to 168lbs, Benavidez appears to have his sights set on unifying the light heavyweight division.

Dmitry Bivol currently holds three of their four world titles after winning his rematch with Artur Beterbiev earlier this year, and a fight between Benavidez and Bivol may be on the agenda for 2026.

Benavidez has also been linked with a future switch to cruiserweight, opening up the possibility of him winning a world title in a third weight division.

