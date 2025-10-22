David Haye names Derek Chisora’s opponent for his 50th fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former heavyweight champion David Haye has claimed Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte have agreed to face each other for the third time in December.

Chisora, (36-13), has been looking for an opponent for his landmark 50th professional fight on December 13 for several months, and has not been seen in the ring since outpointing ex-Anthony Joshua rival Otto Wallin in February.

His search could now be over after Haye revealed on Tuesday that a trilogy bout with Whyte is on the cards.

Haye told the Daily Mail via highbet.co.uk: “Talking about fights we've always wanted, it's Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte 3, for Derek's last fight.

“I was chatting to him last night. It's confirmed. He's buzzing. They agreed terms like gentlemen, everyone's happy with the split, and it's going to be a fun one.

“I think it’s a 50/50 deal, 60 goes to the winner, 40 goes to the loser which makes a lot of sense.”

Whyte has beaten Chisora twice

Haye and Chisora famously fought one another back in July 2012 just months after they were involved in a press conference brawl following the latter’s unsuccessful world title challenge against Vitali Klitschko.

Haye won via fifth-round knockout and the pair later became friends, with Chisora hiring Haye as his manager at one stage.

They have remained close, and Haye now seems to have found out who Chisora will be fighting next before anybody else.

A third fight between Chisora and Whyte is likely to excite the public given they produced two epic battles in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Whyte got the nod via split decision in their first encounter after a thrilling fight that saw both men hurt on multiple occasions.

The rematch took place two years later and Whyte delivered a more emphatic finish the second time around as he knocked Chisora out with a left hook in the 11th round following another back-and-forth contest.

Seven years on from that second fight, the trilogy could be just weeks away if both parties confirm Haye’s claim.

Chisora is likely to fancy his chances of exacting revenge on his old rival after winning his last three fights.

Whyte has struggled with inactivity in recent years and was brutally knocked out inside a round by rising star Moses Itauma in his last outing in August.

