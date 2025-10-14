Deontay Wilder conqueror welcomes fight with Moses Itauma

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zhilei Zhang claims he will happily enter the ring with 20-year-old phenom Moses Itauma as he urged the Brit's team to send through a contract offer.

The Chinese heavyweight contender said he had seen Itauma’s most recent performances and was impressed, but is not afraid to test himself against the rising star.

“Moses Itauma is a great fighter,” Zhang told BoxNation. “I watched a couple of his fights, and he knocked out Dillian Whyte in one round. Fantastic. But for the time being, right now, we haven’t received anything from Itauma in terms of fighting him.

“Anyone who wants to fight me, I want to see that contract. I will sign it.”

Itauma has been having very public struggles with finding himself another opponent for his return to the ring on December 13 after his first-round destruction of Dillian Whyte in August, which took him to 13-0 (11).

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

His promoter, Frank Warren, has claimed that everyone he approached simply rejected the fight or asked for exorbitant sums of money to step into the ring with Itauma.

Michael Hunter and David Adeleye emerged as frontrunners last week, but there has been no further update. Perhaps Itauma has found the one man who is keen to fight him in Zhang.

Zhilei Zhang drops Agit Kabayel in round five ( Getty Images )

Warren promised a top-ten heavyweight for Itauma next, and Zhang sits only two places above the Slovakian-born Brit in The Ring’s heavyweight rankings at number seven.

Zhang has won three of his last five fights. He produced two sensational knockouts against Joe Joyce in 2023 before a points loss to Joseph Parker.

He then bounced back with a career-best win - knocking out former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, but fell to a knockout himself against Agit Kabayel in pursuit of the WBC interim title in February.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Zhang has not fought since his third loss and is clearly keen to get his career moving again.

Watch Parker vs Wardley live on DAZN

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley fight on Saturday 25 October, to become the WBO mandatory challenger to Oleksandr Usyk. Watch the fight and undercard live and exclusive on DAZN PPV. Click here for pricing and to buy now.