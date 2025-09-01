Deontay Wilder and manager give mixed messages on Francis Ngannou fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deontay Wilder has appeared to welcome a mouthwatering showdown with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show last month that he wants to return to boxing and named ex-heavyweight king Wilder as his primary target.

Wilder’s manager, Shelly Finkel, subsequently dismissed the chances of the fight happening in 2025 and suggested his man would be chasing bouts with Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next year, but Wilder has now delivered his own message on social media.

Alongside a video of himself connecting with a huge right hand on the pads, Wilder wrote on Instagram: “Respect, but I’m ten toes down no fear, no fold, no fake… always ready, always solid.

“Step in the ring and you’ll see what that means @francisngannou.”

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Wilder made his comeback in June following a 12-month absence to stop fellow American Tyrrell Herndon inside seven rounds. Wilder had lost four of his previous five fights after holding the WBC heavyweight title between 2015 and 2020.

open image in gallery Deontay Wilder bounced back with a stoppage win in June ( Getty )

Meanwhile, Ngannou has only stepped into the boxing ring on two occasions after leaving the UFC. He was controversially outpointed by Tyson Fury in October 2023 before being brutally knocked out by Joshua five months later.

Ngannou returned to MMA to beat Brazil’s Renan Ferreira via first-round knockout last October but feels he has unfinished business with boxing.

Speaking about a potential fight with Wilder recently, Ngannou told journalist Helwani: “We haven’t engaged personally, but it’s going to be soon. We are setting some things up.”

Wilder now seems to have given the green light for the fight to happen as he looks to build momentum in his career after a difficult run.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

And it may happen sooner rather than later, with Wilder set to turn 40 next month. Time is not on his side, meaning the crossover contest could be arranged swiftly, as Wilder bids to make one final push to get back into the title mix before hanging up his gloves.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.