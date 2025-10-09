Deontay Wilder reveals when he will next fight with ‘contract signed already’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deontay Wilder has revealed his plans for a return to the big time in 2026 after making a successful comeback in June.

“The Bronze Bomber” knocked out Tyrell Herndon in the seventh round in Kansas, and is now targeting another shot at a world title next year.

“I do have something coming up,” Wilder told live streamer N3on. “We’re looking in January. I’ve signed the contract already. I can’t [give] no details at this point, but it’s definitely live.

“It’s gonna happen. I’ve got a big year next year. I’m looking forward to it… All I can say is two-time [world champion]. Let’s go.”

The former WBC heavyweight champion has long been linked with a fight against Anthony Joshua, which at one time would have been for the undisputed heavyweight titles.

Anthony Joshua is also mooted for a return in early 2026, and Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel recently named the Brit as their priority target.

“Our first choice [of opponent] always would be (Anthony) Joshua,” Finkel told Box Nation. “But if we can’t get Joshua — if we could get [Oleksandr] Usyk, we’d fight him.

Anthony Joshua will undergo elbow surgery this month (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Archive )

"I believe [a fight with Joshua] is the biggest fight for him.”

A fight with Joshua aligns with both men’s goals of setting themselves up for one last roll of the dice later in 2026 as they both enter the twilight of their careers.

Wilder does not, however, possess the star power he once did to demand big fights after losing four of his last six fights at the top level, and he has also been linked with a surprising fight against British cult hero, Dave Allen.

Allen revealed that if he beats Arslanbek Makhmudov this weekend, his promoter, Eddie Hearn, is lining him up for a fight against Wilder, potentially paving the way for his own run at a big payday or even a world title.

