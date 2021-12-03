Deontay Wilder insists he ‘got something out of’ Tyson Fury defeat

The American’s trilogy with Fury concluded in October with a second straight knockout defeat

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 03 December 2021 10:00
Comments
Tyson Fury trains brother Tommy for Jake Paul fight

Deontay Wilder has insisted that he “got something out of” his most recent loss to Tyson Fury.

Fury stopped Wilder in the 11th round in October to conclude their trilogy, having also finished the American in February 2020 after the rivals’ initial draw in December 2018.

Following the pair’s second fight, Wilder listed a number of reasons as to why he lost – few relating to Fury’s performance – but he has seemingly learned lessons from the most recent bout.

Speaking on his fiancee Telli Swift’s podcast, Wilder said: “I’m feeling great, I’m doing great.

“We didn’t get what we wanted, but we still got something out of it.

Recommended

“I think we got something even bigger out of it besides just a victory. I’m grateful for that, I’m blessed all the way around.

“With that being said, it’s no complaints at all; we just move forward. You come up to a certain point... as humans we feel we come up to a dead-end or we fail, we think: ‘This is it for us.

“But when you’re travelling along your journey, nothing should be: ‘This is it.’ For me, this is not it; this is just the beginning. The best is yet to come from me.”

Wilder, 36, further expressed an intention to keep fighting, saying: “I’m still in love with the sport of boxing.

“Although I have accomplished a lot of things – more than I could’ve imagined – I do still have goals in the sport, that’s why I still have love for it.

“I’m looking to accomplish the goals that I still have left.

“I broke my hand, so I’m in a healing process right now. Once this is over, I’ll resume training for sure.

Recommended

“Boxing is a year-round sport, so you’ve always gotta be prepared, you’ve always gotta stay ready. After this, I’m looking to get right back in it.”

Wilder reigned as WBC heavyweight champion between 2015 and 2018, losing the belt in his second meeting with Fury.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in