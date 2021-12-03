Deontay Wilder insists he ‘got something out of’ Tyson Fury defeat

Deontay Wilder has insisted that he “got something out of” his most recent loss to Tyson Fury.

Fury stopped Wilder in the 11th round in October to conclude their trilogy, having also finished the American in February 2020 after the rivals’ initial draw in December 2018.

Following the pair’s second fight, Wilder listed a number of reasons as to why he lost – few relating to Fury’s performance – but he has seemingly learned lessons from the most recent bout.

Speaking on his fiancee Telli Swift’s podcast, Wilder said: “I’m feeling great, I’m doing great.

“We didn’t get what we wanted, but we still got something out of it.

“I think we got something even bigger out of it besides just a victory. I’m grateful for that, I’m blessed all the way around.

“With that being said, it’s no complaints at all; we just move forward. You come up to a certain point... as humans we feel we come up to a dead-end or we fail, we think: ‘This is it for us.

“But when you’re travelling along your journey, nothing should be: ‘This is it.’ For me, this is not it; this is just the beginning. The best is yet to come from me.”

Wilder, 36, further expressed an intention to keep fighting, saying: “I’m still in love with the sport of boxing.

“Although I have accomplished a lot of things – more than I could’ve imagined – I do still have goals in the sport, that’s why I still have love for it.

“I’m looking to accomplish the goals that I still have left.

“I broke my hand, so I’m in a healing process right now. Once this is over, I’ll resume training for sure.

“Boxing is a year-round sport, so you’ve always gotta be prepared, you’ve always gotta stay ready. After this, I’m looking to get right back in it.”

Wilder reigned as WBC heavyweight champion between 2015 and 2018, losing the belt in his second meeting with Fury.