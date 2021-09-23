Deontay Wilder planning second special ring walk outfit for Tyson Fury fight

Deontay Wilder has confirmed he will wear a special ring walk outfit for his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury next month.

The American, who was stopped by Fury in the seventh round of their clash in February 2020, is looking to reclaim his WBC title in Las Vegas on 9 October.

And while Wilder put some of the blame for his defeat down to the weight of his ring walk costume, he insists he will still wear another one for the upcoming fight.

Speaking to Boxing Scene, he said: “All of my fights have – well, since I became champion, you know, nobody has come out with a better dress, better uniform than I have.

“And we’re going to continue with that. We’ll just have to see what I put on. It’s going to be something special. It’s going to be something that I dedicate to my people, my tribe. So you can look forward to seeing it.”

Wilder was criticised for the excuses he made following the loss to Fury last year.

After the defeat to Fury, he said: “He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is that my uniform was way too heavy for me. I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through.

“But I’m a warrior and people know that I’m a warrior. It could easily be told that I didn’t have legs or anything.”

The winner of Wilder-Fury III is expected to take on the victor of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk which is happening on Saturday night.

Fury currently holds the WBC title, while Joshua holds the other three belts - the IBF, WBA and WBO. If both come through their defences, the British pair could meet for the undisputed title next year.