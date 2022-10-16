Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Deontay Wilder returns with emphatic first-round knockout of Robert Helenius

It was Wilder’s first time fighting since a second consecutive loss against Tyson Fury one year ago

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 16 October 2022 08:39
<p>Deontay Wilder, backed into the corner, finished Robert Helenius with a one-punch KO</p>

Deontay Wilder, backed into the corner, finished Robert Helenius with a one-punch KO

(Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder made a triumphant return to boxing on Saturday (15 October), knocking out Robert Helenius in the first round of their main-event fight in Brooklyn.

It was the American’s first time stepping in the ring since a second consecutive stoppage loss to Tyson Fury one year ago.

Backed into the corner, Wilder – who turns 37 next week – hit Helenius with a short, straight punch from his famous right hand with seconds left on the clock in the opening round.

The shot dropped Helenius, who was left staring vacantly up at the ceiling of the Barclays Center.

In October last year, Wilder was knocked out in the 11th round by Fury, who successfully defended his WBC heavyweight crown in that trilogy fight in Las Vegas.

Recommended

Briton Fury had taken the title from Wilder by knocking out the “Bronze Bomber” in their second clash, in February 2020. Prior to that contest, the rivals fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018.

Wilder is targeting Anthony Joshua as his next opponent but is expected to be ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr next, in a final eliminator to determine Fury’s next challenger.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in