Deontay Wilder returns with emphatic first-round knockout of Robert Helenius
It was Wilder’s first time fighting since a second consecutive loss against Tyson Fury one year ago
Deontay Wilder made a triumphant return to boxing on Saturday (15 October), knocking out Robert Helenius in the first round of their main-event fight in Brooklyn.
It was the American’s first time stepping in the ring since a second consecutive stoppage loss to Tyson Fury one year ago.
Backed into the corner, Wilder – who turns 37 next week – hit Helenius with a short, straight punch from his famous right hand with seconds left on the clock in the opening round.
The shot dropped Helenius, who was left staring vacantly up at the ceiling of the Barclays Center.
In October last year, Wilder was knocked out in the 11th round by Fury, who successfully defended his WBC heavyweight crown in that trilogy fight in Las Vegas.
Briton Fury had taken the title from Wilder by knocking out the “Bronze Bomber” in their second clash, in February 2020. Prior to that contest, the rivals fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018.
Wilder is targeting Anthony Joshua as his next opponent but is expected to be ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr next, in a final eliminator to determine Fury’s next challenger.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.