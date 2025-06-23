Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring for the first time in over a year as he looks to get back to winning ways against Tyrrell Herndon in Kansas.

The former WBC world heavyweight champion has suffered back-to-back defeats in his last two bouts, slept by Zhilei Zhang and dominated by Joseph Parker for a decision loss.

Amid a downward spiral sparked by famous losses to Tyson Fury, “The Bronze Bomber” now seeks to rebuild his reputation in a late-career flurry at the age of 39.

Journeyman Herndon (24-5, 15 knockouts) may not be a simple task for Wilder (43-4-1, 42 KOs), though, as he is on a three-fight win streak and will be eager to secure the biggest result of his career.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the fight?

Wilder will fight Herndon on Friday 27 June at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The event is due to begin at 2am BST on Saturday (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Friday), with Wilder vs Herndon ring walks set for 4am BST on Saturday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Friday).

How can I watch it?

The fight will stream live on BLK Prime, available on pay-per-view. A subscription for BLK Prime starts at $5.99 a month, but you will have to pay on top of that for this bout.

open image in gallery Deontay Wilder returns to the ring on Friday ( Getty Images )

Fight odds

Wilder - 1/12

Herndon - 9/1

Draw - 66/1

Via Oddschecker. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers . The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Fight card (subject to change)

Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon (heavyweight)

Deon Nicholson vs Devonte Williams (light-heavyweight)

Nico Hernandez vs Robert Ledesma (super-flyweight)

Gustavo Trujillo vs Lateef Kayode (heavyweight)

Jeff Page Jr vs Jurmain McDonald (cruiserweight)

open image in gallery Wilder was knocked out by Zhang last time out ( Getty Images )

Jorge Carlos vs Kerim Morkoc (super-lightweight)

John Cantrell vs Franklin Sparks (heavyweight)

Joshua Richey vs Chancey Wilson (featherweight)

Eric Valencia vs Willie Harris (lightweight)

Kayla Williams vs Helen Lucero (lightweight)

Miguel Noah Aldana vs General Lee (lightweight)

