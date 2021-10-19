Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott has accused Floyd Mayweather of “taking random shots” at the heavyweight following Wilder’s knockout loss to Tyson Fury this month.

Wilder and Fury first fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, before Fury stopped the American in the seventh round of their rematch in February 2020. Their rivalry was then settled on 9 October in Las Vegas when Fury finished Wilder in the 11th round of an epic bout to retain the WBC title he took from his foe in their second fight.

In the aftermath of Wilder’s second straight loss to the Briton, the ‘Bronze Bomber’s coach Scott has said boxing icon Mayweather is “taking his usual random shots at Deontay”.

After Wilder’s most recent defeat by Fury, Mayweather shared an Instagram post in appreciation of Mark Breland – a former welterweight champion, Olympic gold medalist and the coach sacked by Wilder for throwing in the towel in the Alabaman’s second meeting with Fury.

“Please hit the follow button if you want to follow a humble student, teacher, mentor, and coach in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather wrote. “He has all the credentials and qualifications to support why I recognize him as an elite boxing coach, something that nowadays many unqualified people claim to be. FOLLOW @markbrebreland.”

When asked by a user on Instagram how he felt about Mayweather’s post, Scott replied in a story: “I wouldn’t say he was talking s*** about me.

“I would say he was taking his usual random shots at Deontay, which indirectly is taking shots at me too since I’m Deontay’s head trainer, so it’s whatever.

“But what’s even more funny is Mark Breland has been a known legend for decades, but all of a sudden Floyd posts him with praise coincidentally a week after we lose to Fury.

“But then to make it even funnier, Mark Breland has never really liked Floyd anyway.

“On numerous occasions personally and publicly he’s always called Floyd an overrated big mouth that would have not stood a chance in his era.

“Smh [shake my head], that’s humans for you though.”