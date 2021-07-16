Deontay Wilder’s team have no doubt the American will beat Tyson Fury to reclaim the WBC heavyweight title.

The two men fought to a controversial draw in December 2018 before Fury stopped Wilder in a dominant display in February 2020.

The trilogy fight was originally scheduled for 24 July but has now been pushed back to 9 October due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Brit’s camp.

And while they will be made to wait a little longer, Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel is supremely confident in his man heading into the clash.

“I definitely believe that Deontay is going to win his title back by knocking out Tyson Fury,” he told Sky Sports.

Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott added: "They both have the power to hurt each other. The difference is that Deontay has the power to knock you out.

“Fury is undefeated but is vulnerable. That won’t make sense to most humans. He is an unbeaten fighter but is very beatable. He gives you an opportunity to hit him.

“It is our job to take advantage of those opportunities. I believe Deontay will, and I believe he will knock Fury out in the trilogy.”

Fury and Wilder have both not fought since they met in the ring nearly 18 months ago.

An undisputed heavyweight clash between Fury and unified champion Anthony Joshua looked set to take place in August before an arbitrator ruled that Wilder was entitled to a trilogy bout.