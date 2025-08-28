Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Derek Chisora may have found an opponent for his 50th professional fight, after Jai Opetaia’s manager revealed talks have taken place over a potential fight between the heavyweight veteran and cruiserweight champion.

Chisora (36-13, 23 knockouts) beat Otto Wallin in February and is still eyeing one more bout before hanging up his gloves.

Meanwhile, Opetaia (28-0, 22 KOs) is the current IBF champion at 200lb but has been considering a move up to heavyweight.

His manager, Mick Francis, has revealed Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh is keen for Opetaia to make the heavyweight switch sooner rather than later, and claims Chisora could be in line to welcome his man to the division.

Jai Opetaia retained the IBF cruiserweight title and Ring Magazine belt

“I’ve spoken with the IBF and said, ‘If Jai goes up, where would you put him?’ And they’ve told me he would go straight to No 3 in their rankings,” Francis explained, as quoted by Fox Sports Australia.

“Turki Alalshikh also wants to make that fight with Chisora. I’ve spoken with Queensberry, too, and they’re interested. Everyone knows that fight would be massive.”

Briton Chisora has shared the ring with some of the best heavyweights of his generation, including Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk and Vitali Klitschko.

However, Francis believes the 41-year-old would be “no match for Opetaia” at this stage of his career, and hinted Chisora may price himself out of the clash to pursue an alternative opponent for his farewell fight.

“I’d hate to think how much money Chisora would want, because he’s going to get hurt,” Francis said. “I know Jai would hurt him.”

Opetaia has been urged to make the switch to boxing’s blue-riband division, where a possible fight with Chisora awaits, but Francis insists the 30-year-old Australian wants to try and unify the titles at cruiserweight first – to put his name alongside the weight class’ greats.

“Jai wants to be undisputed cruiserweight champion before moving up,” Francis added. “He wants to be remembered as one of the greatest cruiserweights who ever lived.

“Guys like Evander Holyfield, David Haye and now Oleksandr Usyk, they are some really big names who started out in the cruiserweight division before moving up to also have massive impact as heavyweights.

“And Jai wants to do the same. This isn’t all about money and titles for him; it’s about legacy.”

