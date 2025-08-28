The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Derek Chisora emerges as shock target for Jai Opetaia as cruiserweight eyes long-awaited heavyweight move
Chisora wants one more fight before retiring, and he has now been offered a potential opponent
Derek Chisora may have found an opponent for his 50th professional fight, after Jai Opetaia’s manager revealed talks have taken place over a potential fight between the heavyweight veteran and cruiserweight champion.
Chisora (36-13, 23 knockouts) beat Otto Wallin in February and is still eyeing one more bout before hanging up his gloves.
Meanwhile, Opetaia (28-0, 22 KOs) is the current IBF champion at 200lb but has been considering a move up to heavyweight.
His manager, Mick Francis, has revealed Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh is keen for Opetaia to make the heavyweight switch sooner rather than later, and claims Chisora could be in line to welcome his man to the division.
Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year
“I’ve spoken with the IBF and said, ‘If Jai goes up, where would you put him?’ And they’ve told me he would go straight to No 3 in their rankings,” Francis explained, as quoted by Fox Sports Australia.
“Turki Alalshikh also wants to make that fight with Chisora. I’ve spoken with Queensberry, too, and they’re interested. Everyone knows that fight would be massive.”
Briton Chisora has shared the ring with some of the best heavyweights of his generation, including Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk and Vitali Klitschko.
However, Francis believes the 41-year-old would be “no match for Opetaia” at this stage of his career, and hinted Chisora may price himself out of the clash to pursue an alternative opponent for his farewell fight.
“I’d hate to think how much money Chisora would want, because he’s going to get hurt,” Francis said. “I know Jai would hurt him.”
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Opetaia has been urged to make the switch to boxing’s blue-riband division, where a possible fight with Chisora awaits, but Francis insists the 30-year-old Australian wants to try and unify the titles at cruiserweight first – to put his name alongside the weight class’ greats.
“Jai wants to be undisputed cruiserweight champion before moving up,” Francis added. “He wants to be remembered as one of the greatest cruiserweights who ever lived.
“Guys like Evander Holyfield, David Haye and now Oleksandr Usyk, they are some really big names who started out in the cruiserweight division before moving up to also have massive impact as heavyweights.
“And Jai wants to do the same. This isn’t all about money and titles for him; it’s about legacy.”
DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.
There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.
For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments