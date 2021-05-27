Devin Haney and Jorge Linares will clash for the WBC lightweight title on Saturday night in Las Vegas in a huge 130-pound dust-up.

The American youngster is one of the hottest prospects in US boxing and is hoping to make a successful defence of his title in this one.

Meanwhile, challenger Linares has won world championships in three weight classes before and will be hoping to roll back the years at 36. But he faces a tough task against Haney, who is the overwhelming favourite heading into this one.

If Haney wins, he is eyeing an all-American clash with Ryan Garcia later this year, a fight which would undoubtedly capture the attention of fight fans on both sides of the Atlantic.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 29 May at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

When are the ring walks?

The ring walks are expected to begin at around 4am in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK, while undercard action will be underway from 1am.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The fight will be broadcast live on streaming service DAZN which is just £1.99 per month for customers in the UK.

Who is on the undercard?

Martin J Ward vs Azinga Fuzile

Jason Quigley vs Shane Mosley Jr

Chantelle Cameron vs Melissa Hernandez - for WBC world super-lightweight title

Reshat Mati vs Ryan Pino

Ramla Ali vs Mikayla Nebel

Khalil Coe vs Nathaniel Tadd

What are the odds?

Haney to win: 1/12. KO: 8/13. Decision: 7/4

Linares to win: 7/1. KO: 10/1. Decision: 18/1