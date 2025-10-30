Devin Haney explains why he is dropping lawsuit against rival Ryan Garcia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Devin Haney has revealed that he is no longer pursuing legal action against Ryan Garcia following their controversial fight in April 2024.

The former undisputed lightweight champion filed a lawsuit against Garcia for battery, fraud and breach of contract which caused him injury, emotional distress, reputational damage and millions in potential earnings – after Garcia tested positive for the banned substance ostarine.

Garcia had also weighed in at 143lb ahead of what was supposed to be a super-lightweight title fight, for which the limit is 140lb, then proceeded to knock Haney down three times on the way to a majority-decision win.

Haney has insisted he never wanted to pursue legal action and was determined to get his revenge in the ring rather than the courtroom.

"I would say that my team was [behind the lawsuit]," Haney explained to Ariel Helwani. "That wasn't something [I wanted]. I'm a fighter – I want to get it back in the ring. I want to get it back in blood, and that was my mindset from the start to the end. I've always wanted to do a rematch.

“There was a guy who cheated, and I was getting all the flak. I missed out on a lot of money, I missed out on a lot of opportunities for a guy who cheated me. But I wouldn’t have wanted to do it like that [sue Garcia], which... I didn’t end up doing it like that.

“I didn’t go down that route. I said, ‘Listen, let’s fight. Forget that, forget any lawsuit, forget anything. Let’s settle it in the ring.’”

Ryan Garcia (right) dropped Devin Haney three times in their 2024 fight, but his win was later overturned ( AP )

It looked as though Haney and Garcia would get their rematch earlier this year, as they both signed lucrative deals with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season, where they would both have one warm-up fight before reigniting their hostilities in Riyadh.

Haney held up his end of the bargain when they both featured on the Times Square card on 3 May, beating Jose Ramirez on points.

But Garcia fell short as he slipped to an upset defeat at the hands of his old rival Rolly Romero, scuppering plans for a potential rematch with Haney.

Haney has now moved on and is scheduled to fight Brian Norman Jr for his WBO welterweight title on 22 November, and Garcia is still in limbo, looking for his next opponent after recovering from minor hand surgery – but appears more interested in a rematch with Romero rather than fighting Haney right now.

