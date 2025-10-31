Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Devin Haney has had his say on Terence Crawford’s next move following his historic victory over Canelo Alvarez to become a three-weight undisputed champion.

The American called Crawford an “all-time great”, and believes because of his immense achievements across a 17-year career, he should exit the sport while he is still at the top.

“No, I don't think so," Haney said to Fight Hub TV when asked if Crawford should continue boxing. "I think that he accomplished everything in boxing already. But I see where he's coming from.

“He feels like he's on top of his game, and he is on top of his game. So, you know, why stop? But I just don't think that he should continue, but you know, it's easy for me to say.”

Crawford put on an era-defining performance to jump up two weight classes and topple the long-reigning super middleweight king, Canelo, as he claimed world titles in a fifth weight division.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

( Getty )

As a result, many gave Crawford the nod for being one of the greatest to ever lace up the gloves.

But despite Haney’s advice, it looks as though Crawford may be lining up a shot at becoming a six-weight world champion. He is not expected to defend his undisputed super middleweight titles and instead drop back down in weight to take a run at the as-yet unconquered middleweight division.

If this is Crawford’s ambition, he will likely have to face Janibek Alimkhanuly to get his hands on a set of 160lb belts.

Janibek, the IBF and WBO champion, is set to have a unification bout with WBA champion Erislandy Lara in December and is the heavy favourite to walk away with three titles.

Meanwhile, Haney, who previously held the record of the youngest four-belt undisputed champion in history, is looking to follow in Crawford’s footsteps by taking over another division to become a three-weight world champion.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Haney was the undisputed lightweight champion in 2022 and has since held the WBC super lightweight title. But he will now look to begin his conquest of the welterweight division when he challenges knockout artist Brian Norman Jr for his WBO title on November 22.

Watch Buatsi vs. Parker live on DAZN

Joshua Buatsi vs. Zach Parker is live on DAZN tomorrow night. Watch the fight and whole card with a DAZN subscription. Annual and monthly options available, click here for pricing and options.