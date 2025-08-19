Dillian Whyte coach McGirt predicts ‘trench warfare’ against Moses Itauma

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dillian Whyte’s coach Buddy McGirt has said that his charge is ‘more motivated’ coming into the Moses Itauma fight this weekend, live and exclusive on DAZN.

Speaking to Boxing News on YouTube, McGirt said that Whyte’s attitude was ‘totally different’ than in his two most-recent fights against Ebenezer Tetteh and Christian Hammer. The famed coach said that this was because it was a much different situation to previous bouts, in that Whyte was against a young, athletic fighter with punching power. Being the underdog, said McGirt, was providing Whyte with more motivation.

McGirt would go on to say that he was not surprised that Whyte, 31-3 (21), has been cast as the underdog in Saturday’s fight, given the hype and publicity that Itauma has generated.

McGirt also said that the reason that Whyte had taken the fight against Itauma, 12-0 (10), was because, at Whyte’s age, waiting for a fight against Joseph Parker or Derek Chisora was not conducive.

“He’s not in a position where he can wait, you know?” McGirt said. “He’s older. To keep going to training camps and then not have fights come through, it’s still wear-and-tear on your body. You know what I mean? You’re sparring, you’re getting ready.”

He added: “The training puts more wear and tear on your body than the fight. The fight is one night. The training is every day – five, six days a week for six, seven weeks. That’s a lot for the body to take, especially when you’re up there in age.”

McGirt also revealed that he had watched little of Itauma fight, citing the brevity of the younger boxer’s matches. Only two of Itauma’s fights have gone past two rounds, both of them six-round decisions early in his career. There was, McGirt said, little that he can learn at this stage as a coach about Itauma.

As to where the fight will go, McGirt said his aim was for Whyte to drag Itauma into a war.

He said: “We got to make it a dog fight. We have to make it a dog fight. You know what I mean? They got to make it a smart dog fight. That's the key. You can't go in and just go buck wild and get hit with some dumb ----. No, you got to be smart about it, but you got to get them in the trenches. But you got to be smart of how you get them in the trenches. That's the key.”

