Dillian Whyte withdraws from Otto Wallin fight after suffering shoulder injury

Dillian Whyte has been forced to cancel his heavyweight bout with Otto Wallin due to a shoulder injury.

The 33-year-old was due to face the Swedish fighter at the O2 Arena on 30 October but Matchroom confirmed it was off late on Wednesday night.

Whyte said: “I am devastated as I had a great camp, was in great shape, and had great sparring. I was looking forward to knocking Wallin out and would have done so in the first half of the fight.

“I am devastated about not being able to fight on 30 October but I want to thank everyone for all of their support.”

The Briton sustained the shoulder injury weeks ago in training but continued with his preparations before it got worse on Monday according to Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn.

Sports & Exercise Medicine Consultant Dr Harjinder Singh said: “Dillian sustained a shoulder injury during training in preparation for his planned fight on 30 October 2021, which I have assessed and confirmed with diagnostic imaging.

“I have treated the injury, but the injury will unfortunately prevent him from fighting on 30 October 2021. With immediate rest, physiotherapy and rehabilitation there should be no enduring concerns.”

The winner of Whyte-Wallin was expected to face WBC holder Tyson Fury in 2022 after he defeated Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight with an 11th-round knockout earlier this month.

Whyte, who has been mandatory for the WBC belt for a number of years, could still get his overdue world title shot if he can recover from his shoulder injury and be fit to fight again early into the new year, after Frank Warren, Fury’s co-promoter, tipped the heavyweight champion to return to the ring in spring.

Matchroom still plan to go ahead with their 30 October show at the O2 Arena which will be shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Chantelle Cameron (14-0) will now headline with a WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine Super-Lightweight unification clash with USA’s Mary McGee (27-3).

“Dillian carried this injury for the last couple of weeks but it worsened in sparring on Monday night and it was impossible for him to continue,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn.

“It’s a huge shame because Dillian had a great camp before the injury and was ready to go. The show will continue on October 30 without Dillian and we wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the ring very soon.”

PA