Dillian Whyte would be a ‘terrific fight’ as Tyson Fury’s next opponent, says promoter

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef believes heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury should defend his title by facing Dillian Whyte as his next opponent in 2022.

The Gypsy King ended his rivalry with Deontay Wilder in October by winning the final of their trilogy of bouts in one of the most sensational heavyweight clashes on all-time, and the identity of his next opponent was left up in the air after Oleksandr Usyk’s victory over Anthony Joshua in London in the same month.

With Usyk and Joshua set to take each other on in a re-match next spring, the WBC ordered Fury’s team to enter negotiations with Whyte’s camp after naming him the madnatory challenger in order to arrange a bout.

DuBoef acts as promoter for Fury in the United States, and said of a possible match with Whyte: “It makes a lot of sense, We are working hand-in-hand with Tyson for his homecoming. Tyson said to us: ‘I want to fight by March’”.

Speculation had been rife, prior to Usyk’s victory, that Fury was set to face Joshua in a pair of fights in 2022, with one in Saudi Arabia and one in the United Kingdom. But the Ukrainian's success but that plan on the backburner, and DuBoef says Fury is keen to step back into the ring, no matter who he fights.

“He really doesn’t care who he fights. We are targeting keeping him in the ring. We could do a fight in the UK in the first quarter of next year, and Whyte is a terrific fight. We want to get the date done, and get him in the ring, as quickly as possible.”

DuBoef’s colleague Bob Arum added: “We are talking to Whyte now to come to an arrangement to put the fight on in the UK. It will be a splendid fight and we are working hard to put it together.”