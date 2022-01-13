Dillian Whyte told to ‘stop messing around’ in talks for Tyson Fury fight

Dillian Whyte needs to stop “messing around” and agree terms with Tyson Fury for a WBC heavyweight title fight, promoter Bob Arum has said.

Fury has been ordered to defend his title against mandatory challenger Whyte but the two sides have yet to reach a deal. The pair have been given an extra week to agree terms by the WBC before the fight goes to purse bids.

Whyte and his team are said to be unhappy that Fury is set to receive 80 percent of the fight purse, with his camp holding out for around 45 percent.

And with the 18 January deadline fast approaching, Whyte has been told by Fury’s co-promoter Arum to return to the negotiating table.

"If he wants the fight and stops messing around,” Arum told Sky Sports. “He can get a good payday and prove that he is of a world-class calibre by taking on Fury.

"We'd like to do that fight. It's a good fight for the UK. Whyte should sit down with myself and Frank Warren and work out a deal for a guarantee, and we’ll get this show on the road.

"Come to the table and let's see if we can carve out a real deal. I don't know Dillian but I would think he wants the fight. I don't know his psyche. Let's let Oleksandr Usyk fight Anthony Joshua, which is contracted, and let's get Fury to fight Whyte."

Whyte has long demanded a title shot and secured his status as the WBC’s interim champion with a revenge victory over Alexander Povetkin last year.

Fury’s camp has said the ‘Gypsy King’ would like to fight in the UK near the end of March.

Arum has also suggested that Andy Ruiz Jr and Robert Helenius could be potential opponents for Fury if an agreement with Whyte cannot be reached.