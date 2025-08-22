Heavyweight contender crashes out of two potential title fights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavyweight Michael Hunter cannot seem to catch a break after being removed from two major fights this week.

Hunter, 24-1-2 (17), had been scheduled to face both Jarrell Miller and Kubrat Pulev in fights in Las Vegas, but it now seems that he has been pulled from both shows.

Catch all the latest boxing action on DAZN

Recent weeks have seen legal mudslinging take place from legendary promoter Don King, who has issued at least one cease-and-desist order to prevent Hunter from taking the Miller fight. Hunter had been scheduled to face Miller in Las Vegas in the runup to Canelo-Crawford.

Hunter had said openly on Instagram that he was no longer contracted to King, a position that King refuted.

King, in response, announced a fight to take place between Hunter and Kubrat Pulev, 32-3 (14), that was to take place in Miami.

Now, Epic Sports & Entertainment, which guides the career of Pulev, has managed to get Hunter pulled from fighting the Bulgarian former ‘champion’.

In a statement released by the firm, it said: “However, prior to the purse bid, Epic Sports objected to Pulev being ordered to fight Hunter because Hunter was in a legal dispute with Don King Productions and had committed to fight on September 11, 2025.”

It added: “Following the recent confirmation of Hunter’s fight on September 11, 2025, against Jarrell Miller, as well as the continuing public disclosure of the legal dispute between Hunter and Don King Productions, the WBA has now agreed to rescind the purse bid award.”

This means that Hunter-Pulev, for the WBA title, is now dead. It now seems that Pulev will get to make a voluntary defence of his title against an opponent of his choosing. Pulev earned the WBA belt by beating Mahmoud Charr in Sofia in December. A purse bid for Pulev-Hunter was ordered back in May. It was subsequently won by Don King for $1.1m.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

After Hunter signed to fight Miller as part of the Canelo-Crawford fight week, King issued a cease-and-desist letter to SELA and TKO Group. He then announced Hunter-Pulev would take place in Miami on 4 October, citing a three-year contract he says Hunter signed with him in February 2024.

In response, on a comment Instagram account on King’s post, Hunter said: “Fake news.”

Hunter also posted on another of King’s post regarding the situation in recent days. When King posted about the cease-and-desist order, Hunter responded by telling people to watch him face Miller on 11 September. He also intimated that he would stop Miller in five rounds.

Now Jarrell Miller has posted on X to say that HIS proposed bout with Hunter is also off.

As we wrote back then, this is a situation that is set to run.

Watch the very best boxing with a DAZN subscription

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight. There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month.

A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up click here.