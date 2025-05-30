Don King confirms successful $1.1million purse bid for Kubrat-Hunter title fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legendary boxing promoter Don King will promote the WBA 'regular' heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Kubrat Pulev and challenger Michael Hunter in August, with the American paying over $1million for the right to organise the bout.

The 93-year-old took to Instagram to confirm that his purse bid for the title fight had been successful, sharing: “Hall of Fame boxing Promoter Don King wins $1.1million purse bid to promote WBA regular heavyweight world champion Kubrat Pulev facing no. 2 contender Michael Hunter on August 23.”

44-year-old Pulev, 32-3 (14), took the WBA’s secondary world title with a unanimous decision over Mahmoud Charr in December. Hunter, 24-1-2 (17), enters the contest as the WBA gold champion at heavyweight, having won the strap in June 2024 with a unanimous decision of his own against Cassius Chaney.

Watch over 150 boxing events a year live on DAZN - subscribe now

Pulev-Hunter effectively serves as a semi-final to a four-man tournament set up by the WBA. Fabio Wardley’s clash with Justis Huni on Saturday, June 7, live on DAZN, is the other leg of the eliminator, with a view of the winners from each fight to face each other before December 31.

The winner of Wardley-Hunis will take the interim regular heavyweight title, further cementing the victor’s position as challenger to the regular belt.

Whilst Kubrat Pulev is listed by the WBA as a world champion and is thus unranked, Wardley, Hunter, and Huni are all inside the organisation’s top 10.

Wardley is currently number one, with Hunter second. Huni is further down the ratings, coming in at ninth at the WBA’s last update at the end of April.

It remains to be seen whether the winner of the four-man tournament will be given any preferential treatment, such as an official mandatory shot at the WBA’s ‘super’ heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

Despite previous promises to streamline their world titles, the WBA has continued to hand out both regular and super versions of titles across numerous divisions.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Watch the very best boxing with a DAZN subscription

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight. There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month.

A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.