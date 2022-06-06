Daniel Dubois vs Trevor Bryan time: When are ring walks for fight this weekend?

All you need to know about the main event and undercard

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 06 June 2022 16:44
<p>Daniel Dubois will challenge Trevor Bryan for the WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title</p>

(Getty Images)

Daniel Dubois takes the next step in his promising career this weekend when he clashes with Trevor Bryan in Miami.

Dubois will look to take the WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title from Bryan, who also puts his unbeaten record on the line here.

Briton Dubois has amassed a professional record of 17-1, achieving 16 of those victories via knockout. Since suffering the first – and so far only – loss of his pro career when he faced Joe Joyce in 2020, the 24-year-old has stopped Bogdan Dinu in the second round and Joe Cusumano in the first.

American Bryan, meanwhile, is 22-0 with 15 knockouts to his name. The 32-year-old last competed in January, edging a split decision against Jonathan Guidry, while Dubois’ most recent outing came last August.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Dubois vs Bryan will take place on Saturday 11 June, with the first fight starting at approximately 7pm BST.

Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at around 11pm BST, though that is yet to be officially confirmed.

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

Odds

Dubois – 1/10

Draw – 25/1

Bryan – 5/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Trevor Bryan (C) vs Daniel Dubois (WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title)

Dacarree Scott vs Jonathan Guidry (heavyweight)

Ahmed Elbiali vs Dervin Colina (light-heavyweight)

Johnnie Langston vs Isaiah Thompson (cruiserweight)

Tre’Sean Wiggins vs Travis Castellon (welterweight)

Ian Green vs Anthony Lenk (middleweight)

Luis J Rodriguez Fernandez vs Ryan Adams (super-middleweight)

Raynel Mederos vs Ryan Wilson (super-lightweight)

