Eddie Hearn responds after Anthony Joshua unfollows him on social media

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has responded after the two-time heavyweight champion unfollowed him on social media.

The 32-year-old recently made the decision to unfollow everyone on Instagram and Twitter apart from his sponsors.

But Hearn, who has worked with Joshua since his professional debut back in 2013, has dismissed the idea that they have had any sort of disagreement.

When asked about Joshua’s mass unfollowing, Hearn told iFL TV: “Nothing. I think he’s unfollowed everyone but his sponsors, hasn’t he? Don’t worry, we still talk every day.”

Joshua is currently ticking over as he awaits news on a potential rematch with Oleksandr Usyk - the man who beat him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September to win the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

The Brit has adamantly insisted since the defeat that he wants to rematch Usyk straight away. But in an interview last week he hinted he could be open to stepping aside for an Usyk-Tyson Fury undisputed fight if the money was right.

“Let me be real, it’s not about the money, it’s about the respect,” he said. “What I want out of this game, number one is respect. You don’t have to like me, but you will respect me. Second thing is to go down as a throwback fighter, somebody who was willing to fight the best in their division so people know me as a true fighter.

“Step aside in terms of, I don’t know if that goes in line with what I morally stand for. But let me be real, I want to be known as one of the smartest businessmen as well.

“I used to watch Tyson, Holyfield, Bowe, we all know the stories of NFL players, basketball players, they make bad decisions. I wanted to make sure I make the smart moves when it comes to this business. If the money is right, you have to look at it.

“You have to look at it. But respect to me has a lot more value than money. Respect first, what I’m known for when I leave this division, then being the smartest businessman in my career. That step aside thing, it may not go with what I stand for in terms of bringing me respect, fighting the best, but it may make sense for business.”