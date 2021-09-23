Promoter Eddie Hearn is confident Anthony Joshua’s hotly anticipated heavyweight fight against fellow Brit Tyson Fury will go ahead.

The bout had plans in motion until Fury was court ordered to fulfil his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder, which will go ahead on 9 October.

And as a replacement for the Fury fight, Joshua will go up against Oleksander Usyk this Saturday in a bout that has his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line.

Hearn, who has just signed another deal with Joshua, told the BBC’s Final Say: “I had zero support from Fury’s team to get that fight made.

“I don’t want to speak badly about Fury’s team, but I don’t trust them. Really, we’ve got to look after ourselves and our own business, which is Oleksandr Usyk. The only thing that matters right now is that fight.

“I believe that Tyson Fury would fight Anthony Joshua. We know it’s the biggest financial fight in boxing. I know for a fact AJ would fight Tyson Fury. I would be shocked if both won their upcoming fights and we didn’t see that fight.”

And it isn’t just the Joshua camp that want the fight to go ahead as Fury, who holds the WBC belt, himself has said he wants his rival to beat Usyk.

“I watch all the boxing fights, every single one that happens I watch so of course I’m going to watch a heavyweight championship fight, for sure,” he said.

“Do I want him to win? Definitely. Because it doesn’t make much sense in me beating Usyk up. I’d much prefer to beat Joshua up, it’s a bigger fight and people want to see it more.”