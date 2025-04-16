Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has renewed faith that Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury could still happen and says it would only take a direct message on social media to get the wheels in motion again.

Fury, 36, retired from boxing at the beginning of the year, calling time on his career after a second successive loss to heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The development appeared to put an end to any fleeting hopes of finally seeing a “Battle of Britain” between Fury and Joshua, a super-fight between two generational stars that has been tipped for several years, but always stalled in negotiations.

However, Joshua’s promoter Hearn is insistent that all optimism is not lost and has outlined just how easily things could change.

"This is the kind of fight that probably gets made over a DM between the two or a text or a call," Hearn told BBC Sport.

"It's like 'look, do you fancy it?' That's it. And then, bang, it's done."

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight world champion like Fury, has been absent from the ring since suffering a brutal knockout to Daniel Dubois at Wembley in September.

His return to action has been thwarted by injury problems, with Hearn revealing that his marquee heavyweight talent will need several weeks to recover from a “minor setback” in training.

Anthony Joshua has not fought since losing to Daniel Dubois in September ( PA Wire )

At 35, some have touted Joshua to follow Fury into retirement, which would spell the end of a historic era in British heavyweight boxing.

Hearn, however, believes Joshua is still fighting near his highest level and believes a bout with Fury does not require world titles to tear the house down.

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now

"Neither of them are champions. Both are huge names, both at the back ends of their careers, but more importantly both are still relatively in their prime," Hearn added.

"Before AJ lost to Dubois, everyone said this is the best AJ we've ever seen. And Fury never really showed any signs of decline against Usyk. He just got beat by the pound-for-pound number one."