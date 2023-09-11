Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eddie Hearn has outlined his ‘deluded’ plan for Anthony Joshua, as the promoter continues to focus on securing “AJ” a fight with Deontay Wilder.

Hearn told various members of the media on Monday (11 September) that terms have been agreed for a bout between Joshua and Wilder in December, though no contract has been signed for the prospective clash in Saudi Arabia.

He added that Wilder may instead fight in November, with Joshua boxing a different opponent in December, and that Las Vegas and Wembley Stadium would then be possible locations for a March bout between the two heavyweights.

“I’m Anthony Joshua’s No 1 fan,” Hearn told Talksport. “In my head – call me deluded, but – he’s gonna knock out Deontay Wilder and then he’s gonna knock out Tyson Fury.

“He’s gonna become the undisputed heavyweight world champion, and then we’re gonna sail off into the sunset.

“Call me deluded, I don’t care what you call me; I see it, we have the vision for that.”

Briton Joshua, 33, last boxed in August, knocking out Robert Helenius, who later tested positive for a banned substance – after the Finn filled in for Dillian Whyte, who failed his own drug test.

Meanwhile, American Wilder, 37, has not fought since October 2022, when he also knocked out Helenius.

Elsewhere, Joshua’s compatriot Fury is preparing for an October showdown with Francis Ngannou, an ex-UFC heavyweight champion, in Saudi Arabia. Fury, 35, will not defend his WBC title in the bout, although it is a professional contest.