Eddie Hearn explains why Canelo will not chase Terence Crawford rematch

Eddie Hearn believes Canelo Alvarez is unlikely to pursue a rematch with Terence Crawford after losing their super-fight last weekend.

Canelo slipped to just the third defeat of his professional career as he was outpointed by the pound-for-pound superstar in Las Vegas.

Crawford jumped up two weight classes to beat Canelo and some fans may expect the Mexican great to be desperate for revenge following his humbling loss.

But Hearn is not convinced a second fight is on the cards after revealing Canelo’s camp had concerns about facing Crawford when he promoted the four-division world champion between 2021 and 2023.

Hearn told The Ring: “I don’t think Canelo will want the rematch. I think there’s a rematch clause. I don’t know. ... It’s very unusual for Canelo to go into a fight without a rematch clause. But, for me, I just can’t see Canelo going, 'Yes, I want to run that back.’

“A certain style is not good for Canelo. When I talked about the Crawford fight with Canelo two years ago, he had no interest in that fight because he knew. Talk about Crawford’s IQ, Canelo’s IQ, Reynoso’s IQ — they know boxing. They knew that fight was a nightmare for them, really.”

Hearn feels Canelo was left with little option but to fight Crawford in the end due to the money involved.

It is understood the 35-year-old made in excess of $100m from the fight that was watched by more than 40million people on Netflix.

However, Hearn is adamant Canelo is no longer the same force he was in his prime and that led to him falling short against Crawford.

“Financially, obviously it was a huge opportunity (to fight Crawford),” Hearn admitted. “But when you start saying, ‘My body just can’t do it anymore. It can’t,’ that’s a telltale sign that he knows that physically he’s just not the same.

“I think what we shouldn’t be saying is, ‘Canelo’s old. Canelo’s shot.’ Because you’ve got to give the credit to Crawford. But Canelo is nowhere near the fighter he once was. And I’m talking about particularly maybe around [the time of the first] Golovkin [fight] and that kind of time.”

