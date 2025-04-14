Eddie Hearn teases Chris Eubank Jr over his ‘excuse’ ahead of Conor Benn fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has teased Chris Eubank Jr in the final weeks ahead of the long-awaited Conor Benn fight night on 26 April.

Hearn’s comment follows Eubank taking to Instagram to share the grisly image of his blistered foot, captioning the post: ”Boxing is as easy as it looks I promise. 6am run tomorrow is going to be so much fun… can’t wait.”

Hearn told Boxing Social: “It’s the David Haye toe, I don’t know, but maybe he’s getting the excuses ready, you wouldn’t pull the blister excuse, would you, really?”

Both fighters have been undergoing intensive training camps in the approach to their fight, but Hearn is convinced Eubank is pre-emptively lining up his excuses in case he loses against Benn.

Eubank Jr and Benn were initially scheduled to fight back in October 2022, but the bout was called off after Benn tested positive for the banned substance clomifene.

Hearn’s fighter Benn has since been cleared of wrongdoing, while the WBC said in 2023 that an “elevated consumption of eggs” was a reasonable explanation for the presence of the banned substance. That spurred an explosive incident in February at a press conference in Manchester, as Eubank slapped Benn with an egg.

Chris Eubank Jr slaps Conor Benn with an egg during face-off at the Manchester press conference ( Richard Sellers/PA Wire )

After protesting his innocence, Benn’s provisional UK Anti-Doping ban was lifted – allowing him to fight on home soil again. The lifting of the ban enabled the rescheduling of his bout with Eubank, with the inclusion of a rematch clause.

The bitter rivals look to settle their ongoing feud at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.