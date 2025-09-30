Eddie Hearn teases deal that will ‘shake up the boxing world’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has teased a monumental deal with Saudi Arabia’s boxing chief, Turki Alalshikh, on social media after they had a meeting in Riyadh.

The Matchroom boss posted to his personal Instagram, claiming to have made deals across multiple sports – including boxing.

“Astonishing night in Riyadh,” the post read. “Where else can you agree major deals across three different sports and shake up the boxing world all in two hours?”

This could be Hearn teasing that he has made an agreement with Alalshikh for Anthony Joshua’s return bouts in 2026.

AJ has not fought since his career-halting knockout loss to Daniel Dubois over a year ago at Wembley, and Hearn has said there is a list of 10 people that Joshua could fight.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Joshua and his promoter recently met in Dubai, and, before the link-up, Hearn said they were hoping to confirm the former heavyweight champion’s return to the ring.

Hearn said recently: “Now he's back in training and my conversations over the last couple of weeks have been very positive with him about locking in a date and returning.

“He's like 'let's go, I'm back' and that's where we're up to. So the next move is to lock in that fight in early 2026 and then we want Tyson Fury.

It is unclear if a fight with Fury is feasible, but Joshua intends to fight twice next year – one fight in early 2026 and then a big fight in the summer, ideally with Fury or, if he holds firm on his retirement, one last shot at a world title.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Matchroom also promote darts, snooker and pool, which Alalshikh has recently expressed an interest in getting involved. Snooker and pool events promoted by Matchroom have previously been held in Saudi Arabia, but darts is yet to head over to the Middle East.

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters. For pricing and more information, click here.