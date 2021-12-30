Eddie Hearn has been mocked on social media by Dereck Chisora’s former trainer David Coldwell for suggesting the Briton is ready to fight Deontay Wilder.

Chisora, 38, has lost his past three fights, having been edged on points by Oleksandr Usyk before successive points defeats to Joseph Parker.

His promoter Hearn claimed British fighter Chisora would offer an “easy comeback fight” for Wilder, the American heavy hitter who drew one and lost two of his three world championship fights to Tyson Fury, losing his WBC title in the process.

“Deontay Wilder, we want to see you back in the ring,” Hearn told DAZN. “I’ve got the perfect guy for you - Dereck Chisora. Come on, he’s getting on a little bit, he’s coming off three defeats on the spin now. Easy comeback fight for Deontay Wilder. Dereck’s ready.”

Hearn added: “All Chisora’s losses have come at elite level, and Wilder is elite level. Listen, Chisora can beat Wilder. If he hits him with a big shot. I tell you what, if that fight goes past four rounds, Chisora wins that fight. But he’s got to get past four rounds and that’s gonna be really dangerous against someone who punches as hard as Wilder.”

Wilder is looking to rebuild his career at the top and could represent a final payday for Chisora. But Coldwell responded on Twitter: “Christmas is over. Eddie needs to put the sherry away for another year.”