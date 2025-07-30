Eddie Hearn ‘fuming’ as he reveals fresh twist in Francisco Rodriguez drug-test case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has said he is “fuming” upon learning that Francisco Rodriguez’s failed drug test after beating Galal Yafai was the Mexican’s second in six months.

The Matchroom boss revealed he found out that Rodriguez Jr failed a drug test on the same day as his fight with Josue Jesus Morales in Texas last December. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has since confirmed to The Independent that Rodriguez did test positive, with the bout subsequently changed to a No Contest.

Hearn told iFL TV: “I’m fuming, I found out last night that Francisco Rodriguez Jr also failed a drug test in his fight before Galal Yafai. I went onto his BoxRec and noticed it was a No Contest in Texas. We reached out to the Texas commission, who confirmed he failed a drug test.”

Rodriguez set a new flyweight record for punches landed in a fight on his way to defeating Yafai – 575 in total, over 100 more than the previous record.

As Rodriguez Jr has failed drug tests in his last two fights, Hearn has urged the WBC not to order the rematch, as they are putting Yafai in a dangerous position, given he already took heavy punishment in the first fight.

Hearn said: “You’ve just put Galal Yafai in a position where he has fought a man with performance-enhancing drugs in his system over 12 rounds. Physically, he took a beating that night. That guy has failed tests in his last two fights. Whatever you do, do not order this rematch.”

open image in gallery Galal Yafai poses for a photo with the WBC interim flyweight world title ( Getty Images )

Yafai’s promoter also questioned the due diligence of the sanctioning body for clearing Rodriguez in two weeks.

Hearn explained: “How do we get in a situation where, in two weeks of the news breaking about the test: he’s gone through a process and they’ve decided it was an accident, he was unlucky, and the fight was a No Contest, the titles are vacant, but he gets to do it again?”

After an investigation into his failed post-fight drug test, the WBC found that Rodriguez’s “ingestion of a banned substance was accidental, unintentional, unknowing, and not directed to enhance his performance” against Yafai.

They stripped him of his interim title and ordered a rematch, as well as enrolling him in a WBC nutrition programme.

Kenshiro Teraji is the current WBC champion in the flyweight division, and Hearn believes the appropriate course of action would be to make Yafai the mandatory challenger for Teraji’s title.

He said: “Do what is right, which is to make Galal Yafai the mandatory challenger for the world title. This is a disgrace, that Galal Yafai has to rematch this guy.”

