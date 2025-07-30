The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Eddie Hearn ‘fuming’ as he reveals fresh twist in Francisco Rodriguez drug-test case
Hearn has called for the rematch between Galal Yafai and Rodriguez to be cancelled, after it was revealed the Mexican also failed a drug test in December
Eddie Hearn has said he is “fuming” upon learning that Francisco Rodriguez’s failed drug test after beating Galal Yafai was the Mexican’s second in six months.
The Matchroom boss revealed he found out that Rodriguez Jr failed a drug test on the same day as his fight with Josue Jesus Morales in Texas last December. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has since confirmed to The Independent that Rodriguez did test positive, with the bout subsequently changed to a No Contest.
Hearn told iFL TV: “I’m fuming, I found out last night that Francisco Rodriguez Jr also failed a drug test in his fight before Galal Yafai. I went onto his BoxRec and noticed it was a No Contest in Texas. We reached out to the Texas commission, who confirmed he failed a drug test.”
Rodriguez set a new flyweight record for punches landed in a fight on his way to defeating Yafai – 575 in total, over 100 more than the previous record.
As Rodriguez Jr has failed drug tests in his last two fights, Hearn has urged the WBC not to order the rematch, as they are putting Yafai in a dangerous position, given he already took heavy punishment in the first fight.
Hearn said: “You’ve just put Galal Yafai in a position where he has fought a man with performance-enhancing drugs in his system over 12 rounds. Physically, he took a beating that night. That guy has failed tests in his last two fights. Whatever you do, do not order this rematch.”
Yafai’s promoter also questioned the due diligence of the sanctioning body for clearing Rodriguez in two weeks.
Hearn explained: “How do we get in a situation where, in two weeks of the news breaking about the test: he’s gone through a process and they’ve decided it was an accident, he was unlucky, and the fight was a No Contest, the titles are vacant, but he gets to do it again?”
After an investigation into his failed post-fight drug test, the WBC found that Rodriguez’s “ingestion of a banned substance was accidental, unintentional, unknowing, and not directed to enhance his performance” against Yafai.
They stripped him of his interim title and ordered a rematch, as well as enrolling him in a WBC nutrition programme.
Kenshiro Teraji is the current WBC champion in the flyweight division, and Hearn believes the appropriate course of action would be to make Yafai the mandatory challenger for Teraji’s title.
He said: “Do what is right, which is to make Galal Yafai the mandatory challenger for the world title. This is a disgrace, that Galal Yafai has to rematch this guy.”
