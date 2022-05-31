Eddie Hearn hopes to see Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury in December

Eddie Hearn has said he is hopeful that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will finally go head to head before the year is up.

Joshua is due to take part in a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk this summer, having lost to the unbeaten Ukrainian on points last September to drop the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.

Meanwhile, Fury last fought in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC belt. The “Gypsy King” then confirmed that he intends to retire from boxing.

However, the 33-year-old has not yet relinquished his title, meaning a long-awaited all-British clash with Joshua is not off the cards.

If “AJ”, 32, can avenge his defeat by Usyk, an undisputed title fight against Fury is a bout that Hearn would love to organise for the end of this year.

“I think you’ll see Joshua-Fury whatever happens, in all honesty,” AJ’s promoter said in a live Instagram video on Tuesday.

“But hopefully we can see it for the undisputed world heavyweight championship in December.”

Joshua (left) is out to avenge his loss to Oleksandr Usyk (Getty Images)

Hearn also said that he expects Joshua to drastically improve upon his last performance against Usyk and knock out the champion.

“Right, I’m telling you now, this is my prediction,” Hearn said in the same Instagram video.

“AJ KOs Usyk inside six rounds. There you go.

“Listen, I rate Usyk, I rate Usyk, but I’m telling you: I believe in Anthony Joshua. I believe he’s gonna put this right in the rematch, I really do.”

The provisional date for Joshua-Usyk 2 has been 23 July for some time, though Hearn admitted this week that a “two-week” delay is possible.

The contest is expected to be held in Saudi Arabia.