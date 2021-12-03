Leonard Ellerbe accuses Eddie Hearn of being a ‘pathological liar’ as bitter feud continues
Hearn and Ellerbe have a long-running feud going as they are with rival promotional companies
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has continued to exchange words with Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe over the profile of their respective fighters and events.
Hearn’s fighter Devin Haney, who holds the WBC lightweight title, takes on fellow American Jojo Diaz in Las Vegas on Saturday as he looks to defend his belt for a fourth time.
The following night Ellerbe’s man Gervonta Davis - the WBA regular champion in the lightweight division - defends his title against Mexican Isaac Cruz.
And Hearn has been critical of the pay-per-view model Ellerbe’s promotional outfit use compared with the streaming service DAZN that he offers.
Hearn told Fight Hype: “I’m not hating on Gervonta Davis, but what’s the bigger fight this weekend? I’m sorry, everyone is talking about Haney-Diaz. No one is talking about Gervonta against Isaac Cruz. And I’m not saying it’s a bad fight or hating on these guys. This (Haney-Diaz) is a much bigger fight and a much better fight.
“This isn’t me hating on fights, this is just reality. Gervonta Davis against Isaac Cruz, what does it do (pay-per-view buys)? 100,000? Less?
“Look, Isaac Cruz is tough and game. But it’s not that it’s a bad fight. It’s coming off the back of Crawford-Porter, Canelo. And then two weeks later - off the back of Crawford-Porter - you’ve got Gervonta Davis against someone no one’s ever heard of.”
Davis-Cruz will set American fans back $74.99. A monthly DAZN subscription costs $19.99 or you can purchase an annual subscription for $99.99.
Responding to Hearn, Ellerbe, who rose to prominence as Floyd Mayweather’s financial manager and CEO of his promotional outfit, said on Twitter: “This is the last time I’m going to address this pathological liar. Haney is an excellent fighter but this guy just lies for no reason.
“Bigger fight? You’ve sold LESS than 4K tickets in a 15k seat venue, Tank did more than that in his presale before tickets went on sale.”
