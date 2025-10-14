Briton removed from Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis undercard after injury setback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ellie Scotney’s shot at becoming Britain’s youngest undisputed champion has been postponed after she was removed from the undercard of the exhibition bout between Jake Paul and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on November 14.

The IBF, WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion has sustained an injury in training camp that will delay her from taking on WBA title holder Mayelli Flores.

Both camps are still committed to making the fight happen. However, it will need to happen by January of 2026 if Scotney still hopes to break Daniel Dubois’ recent record and become the youngest British boxer to ever compete for an undisputed world championship in the four-belt era.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement: “We wish Ellie Scotney a speedy recovery and look forward to fully supporting her return soon as she continues her mission toward undisputed."

The fight has been replaced by another historic matchup as Australia’s first-ever undisputed champion, Cherneka Johnson, will defend her bantamweight titles against Amanda Galle, who, if victorious, would become the first Canadian-born undisputed champion.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

( Getty Images for Netflix )

Johnson lost to Scotney during her campaign at super bantamweight. The Brit beat Johnson over ten rounds and took her IBF title, leading to the Aussie moving down to the bantamweight division.

Johnson then beat another UK fighter, Nina Hughes, twice on home turf to become WBA champion before unifying all four belts against Shurretta Metcalf in July via ninth-round stoppage, and the fight against Galle will be her third outing of the year.

"I'm pumped to be back in the ring again before the end of the year! It's been a while since I've been this active, and I'm loving it," Johnson told ESPN. "I can't wait to be part of the massive Jake Paul vs Tank Davis card, show the improvements we've been working on, and bring my belts back home.

“Amanda Galle came up after my fight vs. Shurretta Metcalf in NYC, showed respect, and said she wants what I've got -- can't blame her, I'd be chasing all the belts, too.''

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters. For pricing and more information, click here.