Errol Spence Jr reveals ‘another accident’ followed his 2019 car crash

Errol Spence Jr has revealed that he was involved in a car crash in 2020, three months after his involvement in an accident that saw the American receive a DWI charge.

Spence, 32, received probation after that incident in October 2019, before returning to the ring in December of the following year.

The IBF and WBC welterweight champion has now admitted to having been involved in another car crash, however, which took place three months after his initial accident.

Discussing his first crash, Spence told Kate Abdo: “I didn’t even watch the YouTube [clip of CCTV footage] probably until about four or five months after my car crash.

“When I was driving [after that], I had like different flashes of cars running into me. I’d have flashes of cars hitting me and [me] getting into car crashes, all the time – when I was driving down the street, or at a red light or anything.

“So, PTSD is definitely a real thing. I still have it sometimes when I’m driving.”

Spence went on to reveal the second crash, saying: “I actually got into another accident three months after my accident.

“Somebody hit me from behind. It shook me up a little bit.”

Following those crashes, the American retained his titles in his comeback fight against Danny Garcia, outpointing his compatriot.

Spence has not competed since but is scheduled to take on WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas on 16 April.

The bout will mark the third time that Spence has fought at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.