Eddie Hearn believes Chris Eubank Jr will not have an issue with sticking to the rehydration clause for his rematch with Conor Benn on November 15.

Eubank Jr and Benn are set to step into the ring again after their all-out war in April which Eubank Jr edged on points.

The fight will take place at the middleweight limit of 160lbs once more, and neither man will be able to weigh more than 170lbs on the morning of the fight.

Eubank Jr missed the weight by 0.05lbs for the first fight, costing him £500,000, but then tipped the scales at 169.4lbs the next day while reportedly wearing a jacket. Hearn feels this is a clear sign he was not struggling with rehydration and expects things to play out similarly the second time around.

“He would be at least three pounds under the 10lbs limit (without the jacket) so the rehydration was categorically not a problem,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“At 160lbs, which is his championship weight, he was definitely tight. His last seven or eight fights have been at 160lbs so we weren't asking him to do anything out of the ordinary.

“Perhaps this time he’ll make the weight better.”

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr punches Conor Benn ( Getty Images )

Both men were hospitalised after the first fight following a 12-round battle that left them exhausted.

Eubank Jr has hinted his physical problems may have been caused by his dramatic weight cut that he made public on social media in the hours leading up to the grudge match.

Meanwhile, Benn recently admitted he let his emotions get the better of him which played into Eubank Jr’s hands.

He has vowed to keep his composure in the rematch, but Hearn is convinced another toe-to-toe scrap will break out sooner rather than later.

On the prospect of Benn staying calm in the heat of battle, Hearn responded: “Good luck! You are your father's son. There is absolutely no way.

"Nigel Benn never didn't fight off emotion. He never went in there and followed the gameplan really, in all of his big performances.

"Although Conor is I think better at following the gameplan, he fights off emotion.

"What you will see in Benn-Eubank II is the 13th round of Benn-Eubank 1, it will be a carbon copy of the first fight, if not even better.”

