Almost 29 years to the day after Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn completed their rivalry with a heated draw, the British boxers’ sons will go head to head in a huge match-up in London.

Chris Eubank Jr will be cutting three pounds as Conor Benn packs them on for a 157lbs catchweight clash at the O2 Arena this Saturday (8 October).

Legacy is on the line, as is pride, while 26-year-old Benn will also risk his unbeaten record (21-0, 14 knockouts).

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Eubank Jr has twice tasted defeat as a professional – against Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves – but carries the lessons from those losses into this weekend’s main event, as the more experienced combatant (32-2, 23 KOs).

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Benn vs Eubank Jr will take place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 8 October.

The first undercard bout is expected to begin at 4.05pm BST, with the main card set to start at 7pm BST.

Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at 10.20pm BST at the earliest.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on pay-per-view on DAZN in the UK and US.

A DAZN subscription is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month, with the PPV priced at £19.99 for subscribers to the streaming service.

Non-subscribers can purchase the PPV for £27.98.

Odds

Conor Benn (right) celebrates with father Nigel in December 2021 (Getty Images)

Benn – 9/5

Eubank – 4/9

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

Full card

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (catchweight – 157lbs)

Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (flyweight)

Felix Cash vs Connor Coyle (middleweight)

Ellie Scotney vs Mary Romero (C) (European women’s super-bantamweight title)

Lyndon Arthur vs Cesar Hernan Reynoso (light-heavyweight)

Harlem Eubank vs David Martin Campillo (super-lightweight)

Shannon Courtenay vs Gemma Ruegg (women’s bantamweight)

Chloe Watson vs Nancy Franco (women’s flyweight)

Matty Harris vs Jiri Surmaj (heavyweight)

Maisey Rose vs Judit Hachbold (women’s super-strawweight)

