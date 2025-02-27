Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn in tense elevator run-in, new footage reveals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New footage has revealed a run-in between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, with security guards and elevator doors keeping the rivals apart.

It seems the video was filmed before the Britons’ press conference on Tuesday, which promoted their April grudge match and ended with Eubank Jr cracking an egg in Benn’s face.

That stunt was a reference to Benn’s failed drug tests in 2022, which derailed a planned bout between the pair and saw Benn banned from boxing in Britain until recently; in 2023, the WBC said “elevated consumption of eggs” was a “reasonable explanation” for Benn’s adverse findings.

And new footage has shown how close Eubank Jr and Benn came to squaring off on Tuesday, seemingly before the viral “egg slap”.

In the video, Benn, standing with his father, turns to exit an elevator as the doors open. “No, no, no, it’s not this one!” says a security guard, while the camera pans to Eubank Jr, standing outside the lift.

Benn tells his rival, “You look stupid in that outfit,” unaware that Eubank Jr is storing multiple eggs in one jacket pocket. “Let’s jump in,” Eubank Jr replies with a smile.

open image in gallery A security guard tells Conor Benn not to exit the lift ( @MatchroomBoxing via X )

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr goads Benn ( @MatchroomBoxing via X )

open image in gallery Benn fires a warning at Eubank Jr ( @MatchroomBoxing via X )

“Oh, shut up, Chris,” Benn hits back. “Talking s***. Shut up, you’re talking s***. You won’t make it out [if you get in].” One voice can be heard telling Eubank Jr: “Stay out there.”

Eubank Jr’s “egg slap” led both boxers to be held back by security, while Benn screamed, “Get off me!” and his father Nigel grabbed Eubank Jr by the neck. Meanwhile, Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn shoved Ben Shalom, who promotes Eubank Jr.

The boxers were due to hold a face-off on Wednesday, which was cancelled after Tuesday’s fracas in Manchester, though Thursday’s follow-up press conference in London will go ahead.

Eubank Jr vs Benn is scheduled for 26 April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The fight is set to take place more than 30 years after their fathers’ last clash; in 1990, Chris Eubank Sr beat Nigel Benn, before they fought to a draw in 1993.