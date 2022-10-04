Benn vs Eubank Jr time: When are ring walks for fight this weekend?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn may well find that their careers are defined by what happens at the O2 Arena this weekend, just as their fathers’ legacies were in large part shaped by what happened when they themselves shared a ring.

When Eubank Jr and Benn meet in a 157lbs catchweight bout in London this Saturday (8 October), it will be almost exactly 29 years to the day since Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn fought for the second time, their storied rivalry ending with a draw.

Eubank Jr, 33, and Benn, 26, will hope for much more clarity in their main-event contest this weekend, as the younger fighter seeks to stay unbeaten while Eubank Jr looks to get back on course for a world title shot.

Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 knockouts) will be competing for the first time since he outpointed Liam Williams in hostile territory in February, and Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) returns to the ring six months after stopping Chris van Heerden in the second round.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Benn vs Eubank Jr will take place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 8 October.

The first undercard bout is expected to begin at 4.05pm BST, with the main card set to start at 7pm BST.

Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at 10.20pm BST at the earliest.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on pay-per-view on DAZN in the UK and US.

A DAZN subscription is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month, with the PPV priced at £19.99 for subscribers to the streaming service.

Non-subscribers can purchase the PPV for £27.98.

Odds

Conor Benn (right) celebrates with father Nigel in December 2021 (Getty Images)

Benn – 9/5

Eubank – 4/9

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

Full card

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (catchweight – 157lbs)

Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (flyweight)

Felix Cash vs Connor Coyle (middleweight)

Ellie Scotney vs Mary Romero (C) (European women’s super-bantamweight title)

Lyndon Arthur vs Cesar Hernan Reynoso (light-heavyweight)

Harlem Eubank vs David Martin Campillo (super-lightweight)

Shannon Courtenay vs Gemma Ruegg (women’s bantamweight)

Chloe Watson vs Nancy Franco (women’s flyweight)

Matty Harris vs Jiri Surmaj (heavyweight)

Maisey Rose vs Judit Hachbold (women’s super-strawweight)

