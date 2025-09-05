The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Chris Eubank Jr vows to target Canelo vs Crawford winner after Conor Benn rematch
Eubank Jr must get past Benn in their November rematch, but he already knows who he wants for his next fight
Chris Eubank Jr has set his sights on fighting the winner of next weekend's mouthwatering showdown between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Terence Crawford.
The two pound-for-pound greats are set to clash in Las Vegas with Canelo’s status as undisputed super middleweight champion on the line.
Eubank Jr has his own fight scheduled as he aims for a repeat victory over Conor Benn in their rematch on November 15, live on DAZN.
But he has admitted he will be keeping a close eye on how Canelo and Crawford fare when they face each other on September 13.
“It’s a big fight and it’s a fight that I’m looking at closely because after I dispatch Conor Benn for the second time, either one of those two men, in Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, I would love to share the ring with in 2026,” Eubank Jr told Sky Sports.
“I’m here to fight the big names, I want the biggest fights. I want the fights that the fans want to see, and Canelo Alvarez is the name in the sport right now.
“If Crawford wins then he’d be the name in the sport and I would want to take him on. So, I’ll be watching closely.”
Eubank Jr has called for a fight with Canelo for a number of years but is yet to secure the lucrative matchup.
That could change if they both win their next fights, with Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh previously naming Eubank Jr as a potential opponent for Canelo in early 2026.
Fellow Brit Hamzah Sheeraz is also in the mix to face Canelo next year and he has confirmed he will be at ringside in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, a fight between Eubank Jr and Crawford could have some added spice after they trained together back in 2023.
Eubank Jr hired Crawford’s long-term trainer, Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre, for his rematch with Liam Smith, which he won via 10th-round stoppage.
Eubank Jr and McIntyre went their separate ways afterwards, and could soon be in opposite corners if the Crawford fight materialises.
