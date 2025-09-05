Chris Eubank Jr vows to target Canelo vs Crawford winner after Conor Benn rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr has set his sights on fighting the winner of next weekend's mouthwatering showdown between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

The two pound-for-pound greats are set to clash in Las Vegas with Canelo’s status as undisputed super middleweight champion on the line.

Eubank Jr has his own fight scheduled as he aims for a repeat victory over Conor Benn in their rematch on November 15, live on DAZN.

But he has admitted he will be keeping a close eye on how Canelo and Crawford fare when they face each other on September 13.

open image in gallery Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez facing off with Terence Crawford (right) ( Getty )

“It’s a big fight and it’s a fight that I’m looking at closely because after I dispatch Conor Benn for the second time, either one of those two men, in Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, I would love to share the ring with in 2026,” Eubank Jr told Sky Sports.

“I’m here to fight the big names, I want the biggest fights. I want the fights that the fans want to see, and Canelo Alvarez is the name in the sport right now.

“If Crawford wins then he’d be the name in the sport and I would want to take him on. So, I’ll be watching closely.”

Eubank Jr has called for a fight with Canelo for a number of years but is yet to secure the lucrative matchup.

That could change if they both win their next fights, with Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh previously naming Eubank Jr as a potential opponent for Canelo in early 2026.

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr defeated Liam Smith with a 10th-round stoppage in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

Fellow Brit Hamzah Sheeraz is also in the mix to face Canelo next year and he has confirmed he will be at ringside in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, a fight between Eubank Jr and Crawford could have some added spice after they trained together back in 2023.

Eubank Jr hired Crawford’s long-term trainer, Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre, for his rematch with Liam Smith, which he won via 10th-round stoppage.

Eubank Jr and McIntyre went their separate ways afterwards, and could soon be in opposite corners if the Crawford fight materialises.

