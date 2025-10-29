Wardley speaks out on Parker rematch after controversial stoppage win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fabio Wardley has delivered his verdict on a potential rematch with Joseph Parker after his 11th-round stoppage win to become the WBO interim heavyweight champion last Saturday.

The British fighter, who is now the mandatory challenger to Oleksandr Usyk, praised Parker for accepting the bout when he was already positioned as next in line for a title shot. Wardley also echoed Parker’s sportsmanship in being open to a future meeting between the pair.

“I’d happily welcome the rematch,” Wardley told Ariel Helwani. “It was a fantastic fight, it was a great fight. The controversy over the stoppage aside. No one came away from that fight saying it was boring or that it wasn’t intriguing. It had ebbs and flows all the way through. It had everything in that sense.”

Parker led on two of the judges’ scorecards and was level on the other heading into the penultimate round, before Wardley landed a sustained flurry of punches that forced the referee to halt the contest. The New Zealander protested the stoppage, insisting he was still able to continue.

Fabio Wardley lands a punch on Joseph Parker (Steven Paston/PA) ( PA Wire )

This caused controversy in the aftermath, with claims that the referee jumped in too early to save Parker, who, if exhausted, still seemed to have all of his faculties.

The win extends Wardley’s unbeaten record to 19 fights and 18 knockouts - reinforcing his standing among Britain’s new generation of heavyweights.

By claiming the interim title, Wardley has ousted Parker and positioned himself as the next in line to challenge Usyk for the undisputed crown when the Ukrainian returns to the ring in 2026, following his hiatus after knocking out Daniel Dubois.

While open to facing Parker again, Wardley confirmed that his immediate focus is on fulfilling his mandatory position.

“We’ll see how this Usyk thing plays out,” he said. “We’ll see how that all goes, but I’d be happy to rematch him.”

