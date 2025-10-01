Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fabio Wardley has revealed he could fight his stablemate Moses Itauma one day – but only once they have both reached world champion status.

Wardley, 19-0-1 (18), and Itauma, 13-0 (11), are both under the guidance of world champion trainer Ben Davison, and Wardley believes they both have more than enough to be getting on with before they need to have an awkward conversation in the gym.

“Who knows where the future is going to go? Wardley told Sky Sports. “Right now, me and Moses, we’re both on our own courses.

“We both need to grab our world titles first, before we’re able to have some conversations, maybe about crossing swords ourselves.

“But there’s enough out there right now for the pair of us to have a go at and just occupy ourselves with before we need to start having a serious think about us maybe getting in the ring at the same time.”

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

open image in gallery Moses Itauma (right) made short work of Dillian Whyte ( Getty Images )

Itauma is currently scheduled to return to the ring on December 13 in Manchester, with David Adeleye and Michael Hunter emerging as the frontrunners to face him. Victory would take Itauma one step closer to a world title after he demolished Dillian Whyte in less than a round in August.

Wardley and Itauma share a promotional banner as well as a trainer, and have ambitions of winning a world title in the next year, which means they will be unlikely to get matched up before they have their shot.

There is no doubt that Queensberry are the dominant force in the heavyweight division with 11 of Frank Warren’s fighters vying for a world title shot, and eight of them are ranked in The Ring’s top ten heavyweights, excluding the undisputed champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk is the man Wardley has his sights set on for the near future as he prepares to face the WBO interim champion and current mandatory challenger to the Ukrainian, Joseph Parker, later this month. If Wardley can pull off an upset and beat Parker, he will become the next in line for Usyk’s title, or he could be the happy recipient of a title elevation if Usyk vacates or gets stripped.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

That would make a fight with Itauma a very real possibility in the next 12 months.

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters.

For pricing and more information, click here