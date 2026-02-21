Floyd Mayweather coming out of retirement again after Mike Tyson exhibition
Mayweather, who turns 49 later this month, will resume his professional career for a fourth time
Floyd Mayweather has announced he is coming out of retirement again.
The former multi-weight champion, who turns 49 later this month, is due to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout in Spring, even though the specifics like date and venue have not been confirmed.
But after sharing the ring with “Iron Mike”, Mayweather will resume his professional career with his first fight slated for this summer. His first opponent will be confirmed at a later date, along with the venue.
This is the American’s fourth comeback from retirement, having previously hung up the gloves in 2007 and 2015, before most recently calling it quits in 2017 after his lucrative fight with former UFC champion Conor McGregor.
"I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing - from my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards - no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event - than my events," said Mayweather.
Mayweather, who will return to the professional game with an undefeated record of 50-0, has signed with CSI Sports and Fight Sports.
He won titles across five weight classes across a glittering career which saw him headline three of the highest-grossing bouts in history against eight-weight world champion Manny Pacquiao, Mexican pound-for-pound sensation Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and McGregor.
This latest return sets up a first professional fight for Mayweather in nearly a decade, but “Money” has been involved in several exhibitions since his last retirement in 2017.
He most recently squared off against John Gotti III, the grandson of New York crime boss John Gotti, in August 2024 and has also contested bouts with YouTubers Logan Paul and Olajide Olatunji, the brother of KSI.
