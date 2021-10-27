Floyd Mayweather Jr refuses photo with boy because of his painted nails

Famed boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr allegedly denied a teenage fan's photo request at an NBA game on Saturday because he had painted nails.

Following the LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies game, the boy approached the boxer at the Staples Centre requesting a selfie, but he was turned down.

“You got painted nails, I don’t take pictures with guys with no painted nails,” the 44-year-old boxer can be heard saying in the video captured by the fan.

The boxing legend can be seen rushing off and his security prompting the fan to back up.

In another video shared by the fan, he said, “Floyd’s a homophobe. You guys saw that first. Floyd doesn’t want to take a picture with me because my nails are painted. Bro, really".

However, denying the allegations of homophobia, the boxer's representative told TMZ that he was in a hurry to leave the NBA game.

Mr Mayweather's alleged homophobic behaviour at the game received heavy criticism on social media.

Australian boxer and Olympic medalist Harry Garside shared an Instagram picture of him holding his Tokyo medal with painted nails and wrote, "guess I won't be asking fellow Olympic bronze medallist for a photo."

A Twitter user who goes by the name Ashley Shy Miller wrote, "Floyd Mayweather refused to take a picture with a guy because he had painted nails. The fragile masculinity of it all".

Maria Thattil on Twitter said that refusing to take a photo with a teen fan because he had painted nails reeks of fragile masculinity. "Just say you’re homophobic and be done. You can be the epitome of positive masculinity and have a perfect mani," she wrote.

The boxer earlier in 2017 during a confrontation with Conor McGregor used a homophobic slur after accusing Mr McGregor of racism.

“You punk. You f***ot. You ho,” he said. Later, he apologised saying, “I spoke on disrespect."